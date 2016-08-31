- Merritt man charged for attempting to run over wifePosted 2 hours ago
- SFU students searching for satellite in Nicola ValleyPosted 1 day ago
- RCMP chase stolen ambulance to HopePosted 1 day ago
- Nicola, Coldwater and Spius set to be closed for anglingPosted 1 day ago
- One to go for Mackay-Smith and RosePosted 1 day ago
- Private eye waiting on RCMP to review reportPosted 1 day ago
- Government releases moose-tracking appPosted 1 day ago
- Job action postponed while postal workers negotiatePosted 1 day ago
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: B.C. seniors need supportPosted 1 day ago
- UPDATED: Fatal crash closes southbound lanes on CoquihallaPosted 1 day ago
Merritt man charged for attempting to run over wife
A Merritt man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly attempting to run over his wife following a family argument.
The charge against Steve Gurjant Ahuja was laid this week. Some details of the allegations came out in court during a brief hearing at which the 39-year-old’s lawyer asked to vary some of conditions placed on his client following his arrest.
According to the Crown, the incident took place during a family gathering which included multiple relatives who had flown in from India.
Ahuja is expected to make his first appearance in Merritt provincial court on Sept. 13.