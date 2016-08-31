Merritt man charged for attempting to run over wife

A Merritt man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly attempting to run over his wife following a family argument.

The charge against Steve Gurjant Ahuja was laid this week. Some details of the allegations came out in court during a brief hearing at which the 39-year-old’s lawyer asked to vary some of conditions placed on his client following his arrest.

According to the Crown, the incident took place during a family gathering which included multiple relatives who had flown in from India.

Ahuja is expected to make his first appearance in Merritt provincial court on Sept. 13.