Merritt players hot and cold at volleyball nationals

Three members of the Merritt Secondary School junior girls’ volleyball team last year were in Alberta from May 20 to 22 competing at the the Canadian U16 women’s club volleyball championships at the Olympic Oval on the campus of the University of Calgary.

The three — Emily Whitecross, Logan Moorhead and Haley Zabek — are all members of the Kamloops Volleyball Association’s Team Charmaine (named after their coach).

The squad played hot and cold at the national championships, losing their three matches on Saturday, then winning three in a row on Sunday. In Monday’s elimination round, Team Charmaine split their first two games with a higher-ranked Alberta side before losing the deciding third and final game.

Whitecross plays primarily in the middle position, Zabek plays offside hitter and middle, and Moorhead does some setting as well as plays offside.

The club volleyball season generally runs from January to late May.