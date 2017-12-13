Merritt police asked to patrol for loiterers

The City of Merritt wants local police to keep a watchful eye on the downtown.

At Tuesday’s (Dec. 12) police committee meeting, members of council asked RCMP representative Cpl. Derrick Francis to ensure police deal with loitering issues, specifically along Quilchena Avenue between the Adelphi and the Coldwater Hotel, Spirit Square, a walkway behind the Railyard Mall and the shores of the Coldwater River.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard said people often loiter at various spots along Quilchena Avenue as well as Spirit Square.

“We need to start paying more attention to that,” Menard said in the meeting, noting that the Christmas tree at Spirit Square was vandalized a few days ago.

He also pointed out people congregating in the parking lot behind the RBC Bank.

Cpl. Francis said the local RCMP detachment is aware of the loitering and has discussed the issue, but ultimately has no authority to force people to move along unless they’re breaking the law or causing a disturbance.

“You have the freedom of movement anywhere in Canada — it’s a right we have,” Francis explained to the committee. “If they’re drinking, obviously then we have something, if they’re swearing at people we’ve got cause of disturbance by swearing — then it’s no problem.”

Francis said Merritt RCMP has looked into some loitering bylaws enacted by other communities, but those were struck down by the courts as they were contrary to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“We know you can’t tell them they can’t be there, but we know that you can also suggest that they should move,” said Menard.

Problem areas known to police

Francis chocked up some of the vandalism concerns to the dispersal of people into the downtown after bar closing on the weekend, noting Spirit Square is a popular hangout.

Coun. Norgaard suggested the RCMP conduct safety and crime prevention assessments of public spaces, particularly the walkway behind Railyard Mall, which has been the subject of recent complaints.

Such an assessment could lead to the city placing cameras and light fixtures along that path.

“I was just wondering if we could do that and what that would cost the city,” Norgaard said.

Francis said Const. Tracy Dunsmore has the proper training to conduct these assessments. The RCMP is expected to be submit a recommendation on this request at a police committee meeting in 2018.

Menard said council has also had some concerns regarding people drinking and doing drugs down by the Coldwater River at the Claybanks, near a paved trail along the riverbanks.

“In the summertime that’s something that we’re hoping the detachment can keep an eye on,” said Menard.

“We do make regular trips down there,” replied Francis. “It’s where [people] like to go because they can’t be seen, so they go in the trees there, end up drinking too much and coming out on to that walkway.”

Francis said police don’t regularly patrol the walkway because they are not supposed to drive down it, and only get out of their vehicles and walk in if they receive a complaint.

He also said bike patrols aren’t conducted as there is only one officer in Merritt who has completed the proper RCMP training course.

Menard said the city should push to have bike and foot patrols happening again as they are an effective deterrent.