Merritt RCMP administer naloxone for second time in ten days

A quick response from Merritt RCMP may have saved a man’s life, after officers administered two doses of naloxone to a man who was overdosing in a home on Merritt Avenue Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 28, RCMP received a call alerting them that an overdose was occurring in a home on Merritt Avenue.

When police arrived, two other people in the house directed RCMP to an unresponsive 40-year-old man, who was in the midst of an overdose on the bathroom floor.

“The two other occupants stated that this man had consumed heroin earlier. So the attending constable administered a dose of naloxone. There was no immediate improvement, so another dose was administered,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

The second dose did the trick, as the man gasped for air and began breathing on his own, Flemming went on to explain.

The man was able to walk to the ambulance — which arrived shortly after the police officer administered naloxone — and was taken to hospital for preventative measures, said Merritt’s RCMP Sgt.

For the second time in less than 10 days, Merritt RCMP revived someone who was overdosing by administering naloxone.

On Dec. 19, Merritt RCMP were forced to administered naloxone to reverse the effects of a drug overdose for the first time.

Police had responded to the Prince Motel on Nicola Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning where a 21-year-old female overdosed on morphine, said Flemming.

“It’s one of those things where we were fortunate both times when we arrived that it hadn’t taken any longer for the call to be made, or for us to get there,” said Flemming. “Normally, a single dose of naloxone will be sufficient for someone… But when they are down there pretty deep, and that second shot is required — any longer and it would have ended tragically for them.”

Despite the recent string of overdoses, Flemming said that police are unsure if the potent opioid fentanyl played a role in Wednesday’s overdose.

“For us to find out, it’s pretty tough. There was no narcotic left where he was… and the packaging he had was flushed down the toilet,” he explained. “Without any trace amount left, the only possibility would be through a drug test, and we don’t have the authority to get a blood test from him.”

Fentanyl, an opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, has played a significant role in the province’s ongoing overdose crisis. Statistics from the BC Coroners Service up to Nov. 30 indicate that 2016 was the most deadly year in B.C. history for overdoses.

The crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as November’s numbers indicated that 128 people died in B.C. due to an overdose, the province’s worst month on record.