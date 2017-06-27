Merritt RCMP hosting Jail and Bail fundraiser

Get ready to bail out your buddy as members of the community are being thrown in the fake slammer to help raise funds for children with medical needs.

The Merritt RCMP is hosting a Jail and Bail fundraiser tomorrow (June 28) which involves 10 people being “arrested” and held in a makeshift prison cell set up at the Community Policing Office in Spirit Square.

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunmore said phoney warrants will be issued for each participant who will be brought before her fellow police officer turned judge, Sgt. Norm Flemming.

Each participant has been selected by the RCMP and notified ahead of time of their “incarceration.”

“We have to OK it with those people, because apparently we can be charged with kidnapping if we don’t get permission,” Dunsmore said with a laugh.

In order to get out, each prisoner will need to attempt to raise $100 bail by convincing people to donate to the cause.

The Merritt detachment is hosting the fundraiser in order to support local RCMP Const. John Puterborough’s Cops for Kids charity ride.

Each rider needs to raise a minimum of $2,000 for the 1,000 kilometres, 10-day bike ride, which is held annually by the charitable group every September in an effort to raise awareness and funds for children with medical needs.

“Usually, it’s for kids who need extra support,” said Dunsmore. “They might need a wheelchair, they might need some medical equipment that’s not covered under their medical insurance, [or to] pay for mileage to go back and forth to the hospital in Vancouver.”

Dunsmore said they hope to raise about $1,000 from the Jail and Bail.

To help these locals post bail and support children in need, drop by the Spirit Square Wednesday (June 28). Anyone wishing to donate can give money to the arrestee or attend Spirit Square between 11 a.m. and 2p.m. to pay the bails bondsman.