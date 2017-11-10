Merritt RCMP officer charged with assault

Sgt. Norm Flemming with the Merritt RCMP has been charged with assault, announced a press release from the BC Prosecution Service on Friday.

The charge stems from an incident at the Merritt RCMP detachment on May 15, 2017, the release went on to state. No further details were included in the press release regarding the incident in question.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5 at the Merritt Provincial Court.

The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel located in a different area of the province, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

“As the matter is before the courts, the BC Prosecution Service is unable to release additional information or comment further at this time,” stated the release.

More details to follow.