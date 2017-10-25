Merritt rugby players come away with gold and bronze

Three Merritt members of the Kamloops Rugby Club earned medals at the annual Kamloops Sevens tournament, held on Oct. 21 and 22 in the Tournament Capital City. All three are past or present members of the very successful Merritt Secondary School girls’ rugby program.

Sixteen-year-old Chloe Stockwell was a part of the Kamloops U16 elite girls’ squad that won gold, while Jamie Neill, 17, and Keisha Henry, 18, took home bronze as third-place finishers in the U18 elite girls’ division.

The Kamloops U16s went undefeated at the two-day tournament, winning all five of their preliminary games before defeating Abbotsford 24-12 in the championship game.

The Kamloops U18s went into the weekend tournament undefeated, but had to settle for a 4-2 record following six round robin games.

In the bronze medal match, the Kamloops U18s defeated Capilano from North Vancouver 17-0.

Over 40 boys’ and girls’ teams from around the province took part in the Kamloops Sevens tournament.

The Kamloops Rugby Club elite girls’ teams were comprised of players from Kamloops, Merritt, Lillooet, Vernon, Kelowna and Salmon Arm. The teams began practising together in late August on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and played in a series of mini-tournaments at the Coast through the months of September and early October.

In sevens’ play, games are quite short, and participants are often expected to play multiple positions.

“It’s fun and it’s fast,” said Neill.