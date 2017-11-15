Merritt Secondary School Panthers headed to senior girls’ Okanagans

For the first time in 14 years, a Merritt Secondary School senior girls’ volleyball team has qualified for the Okanagan championships.

This year’s MSS Lady Panthers’ squad, coached by Shelly Moorhead, made that happen on Nov. 9, defeating the Princess Margaret Secondary Mustangs from Penticton in a challenge match for the final berth at the eight-team event, which will be held this weekend in Vernon.

“We played Maggie in a best-of-five and beat them 3-1,” said Moorhead. “I said to the girls before the first set that I just wanted them to come to play, and gain some experience in higher-stakes games.”

Merritt won the first set convincingly, 25-10, lost the second set, but then won 25-20 and 25-19 to take the match.

“All the games were pretty close. I’m glad it didn’t go to a fifth set,” said Moorhead. “The outcome was pretty exciting. There were a few tears.”

The veteran coach has had to work with a razor-thin lineup all season long. Her starting six players are all Grade 11s, and three of her four substitutes are playing their first year of competitive volleyball, including Grade 12 Rotary exchange student Virginia Nazzari from Italy.

Getting out of the West Zone and qualifying for the Okanagans has always been extremely hard for Merritt Secondary sports teams. The zone includes several powerhouse Kamloops schools, whose teams are consistently ranked in the top-10 in the province, and have won numerous B.C. championships.

“Our service and our reception are probably our strengths. Our movement and coverage have improved immensely in the last three to four weeks. We’re trying to attack everything we can. We’re hitting from all three positions (power, outside, middle) and have three players who will call for the ball from the back row.” – Shelly Moorhead, coach of the senior girls team.

In league play this fall, the Panthers finished fourth, behind the Sa-Hali Sabres, the Valleyview Vikes and the Westsyde Whundas. The Sabres and Vikes automatically earned berths to the Okanagans, while the Whundas and Panthers were forced to win challenge games.

While wins in league play have been hard to come by, Merritt has enjoyed considerable success in tournament action this season. The Panthers placed second in both Revelstoke (Oct. 13-14) and Salmon Arm (Nov. 3-4) against some very good teams.

“In Salmon Arm, we lost 2-1 to L.V. Rogers from Nelson in the final,” said Moorhead. “Until they played us, [L.V. Rogers] hadn’t dropped a set all weekend. We lost the third-and-deciding game 11-15. You couldn’t make any mistakes against that team. They attacked everything.”

Moorhead will be adding some reinforcements to her squad for the Okanagans. She is bringing up five players from the junior ranks. Joining the senior team for the weekend will be Neleah Chillihitzia, Megan Dunsmore, Niah Prowal, Amber Webster and Emily Geier.

“They’ll get some playing time, but more than anything, it’s an opportunity for them to see what senior ball is like, and what the Okanagans are all about,” said the coach. “Everything’s quicker, harder, more fast-paced.”

Merritt will be the bottom seed going into Okanagans, and will play one of the top seeds in their very first match on Friday. Moorhead said her team’s execution will have to be near-perfect.

“Our service and our reception are probably our strengths. Our movement and coverage have improved immensely in the last three to four weeks. We’re trying to attack everything we can. We’re hitting from all three positions (power, outside, middle) and have three players who will call for the ball from the back row.”

Moorhead concedes her team’s first pass is crucial as the squad plays a 5-1 system with a single setter who has to cover the whole court.

Regardless of how MSS finishes at Okanagans on the weekend, the team should be immensely proud of their achievement in making it “to the show.”

The 2003 MSS team that last made it to Okanagans was comprised of Nicole Bouchard, Kendra Sundher, Amber Long, Tamra Jaeger, Rochelle Cadano, Kelsey Goode, Jessica Baskerville, Chelly Byer, Emily Young and Skye McLeod. Coached by Millen Sundher, the Panthers went on to play at the provincial championships in Prince Rupert, finishing 15th overall.