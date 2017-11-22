Home   >   Sports   >   Merritt Secondary volleyball season wraps up

Merritt Secondary volleyball season wraps up

By on November 22, 2017
Three members of the MSS senior girls’ volleyball team — (left to right) Mesha Naiker, Jenna Kane and Haley Zabek — were all smiles and playfulness at the Okanagan championships in Vernon on the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Stef Zabek).

 

A very busy and successful Merritt Secondary School volleyball season came to an end this week.

Merritt’s last remaining team was knocked out of the playoffs on Tuesday night in Kamloops, as the Grade 8 girls lost to the host Whundas, the Valleyview Vikes and the Brocklehurst Broncs in round robin play.Only the top two teams qualified for the West Zone Grade 8 finals on Nov. 23.

A total of 24 players participated in Grade 8 girls’ volleyball at Merritt Secondary School this fall. They were divided into two travelling teams. (Above) One half of the team was in action on Tuesday in Kamloops: (back row, left to right) coach Tory Cardinal, Allissa Lean, Autumn Webster, Jayna Whitecross, Felicity Graham, Allie van Rossum, Hannah Howard, coach Caity Grimshire. (Front row) Arwinaya Johnny, Madi Hewton, Mariska Wekking, Vanessa Michel. (Michele Siddall/Herald).

There was tremendous interest in Grade 8 girls’ volleyball this season, with 24 players taking part. The coaches were MSS teachers Caity Grimshire and Tory Cardinal.

All games were played in Kamloops, as their school district has a no-out-of-town-travel  policy for its Grade 8 sports teams.

Both of Merritt Secondary’s junior girls’ teams were knocked out of the playoffs earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Merritt’s senior girls’ volleyball team was in Vernon on the weekend for the Okanagan championships. Coach Shelly Moorhead’s squad played well at times, but was unable to win a match and finished eighth overall.

MSS losses were to top-ranked Valleyview (Kamloops) and Clarence Fulton (Vernon), both of whom have qualified for the provincial championships, as well as to West Zone rivals Sa-Hali and Westsyde.

Moorhead is optimistic about next year, as the starting six on her senior team this year were all Grade 11 players.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *