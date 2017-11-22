Merritt Secondary volleyball season wraps up

A very busy and successful Merritt Secondary School volleyball season came to an end this week.

Merritt’s last remaining team was knocked out of the playoffs on Tuesday night in Kamloops, as the Grade 8 girls lost to the host Whundas, the Valleyview Vikes and the Brocklehurst Broncs in round robin play.Only the top two teams qualified for the West Zone Grade 8 finals on Nov. 23.

There was tremendous interest in Grade 8 girls’ volleyball this season, with 24 players taking part. The coaches were MSS teachers Caity Grimshire and Tory Cardinal.

All games were played in Kamloops, as their school district has a no-out-of-town-travel policy for its Grade 8 sports teams.

Both of Merritt Secondary’s junior girls’ teams were knocked out of the playoffs earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Merritt’s senior girls’ volleyball team was in Vernon on the weekend for the Okanagan championships. Coach Shelly Moorhead’s squad played well at times, but was unable to win a match and finished eighth overall.

MSS losses were to top-ranked Valleyview (Kamloops) and Clarence Fulton (Vernon), both of whom have qualified for the provincial championships, as well as to West Zone rivals Sa-Hali and Westsyde.

Moorhead is optimistic about next year, as the starting six on her senior team this year were all Grade 11 players.