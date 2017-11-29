Merritt skaters figure well at Okanagan inter-club competition

Seven members of the Nicola Valley Skating Club took part in an Okanagan inter-club competition in Kamloops on the weekend. The three-day event was held at the MacArthur Island Sports Complex.

Twelve-year-old Emma Sowpal finished eighth in the STAR 4 U13 girls’ free program and 13th with her bronze interpretive solo.

“Emma skated really well in a very close, tough field,” said NVSC head coach Diana Lorenz. “She earned a silver rating for her performance and skating skills.”

In her very first competition, 14-year-old Isabelle Heard also achieved a silver rating with both her intro interpretive solo and STAR 2 Girls (13 and over) performance.

Sarah Parno and Abby Thoms, both 10, competed in the STAR 3 Girls (10 and under) category. The two girls each achieved a bronze rating for their free programs, while Parno earned silver for her elements and Thoms a bronze.

Chloe Hughes, 11, also competed in the STAR 3 girls event, but in the 13 and over category. She finished with a silver standard.

Finally, young Marissa Ouimet, 11, and Jayda Starrs, 8, both competed in the STAR 1 girls elements competition, achieving bronze and silver ratings respectively.

“All our skaters performed well, and had so much fun,” said Lorenz. “It was a wonderful first competition. We all came home proud of our hard work and accomplishments.”