Merritt U12 LNB Diggers finish third

The Merritt minor softball U12 mixed team, coached by Shawn Worrin, Tyson Soroke and Ivan Swakum, travelled to Kamloops on the weekend to take part in a tournament at the Tournament Capital Ranch facility.

On the Saturday, the Merritt squad lost all three games to teams from Clearwater, Barriere and 100 Mile; however in the battle for third and fourth on Sunday, the plucky side from the Nicola Valley upset Barriere 15-8 to take the bronze medal.

“That was our first win of the season,” said Worrin. “The whole team came together.”

Worrin noted that the Merritt team, which is generously sponsored by LNB Diggers, was down to eight players by the time they took the field on Sunday.

“We improved immensely,” said Worrin. “The kids were making plays, and covering for each other. Our two pitchers — Wesley Moody and Wyatt Fox — did a great job, and Bryson Pinyon led the way at the plate, going 12 for 14 with an .857 batting average.”

The U12s are back in action on home soil on May 18 against Merritt’s U14 mixed team at 5:45 p.m. at Central Park.