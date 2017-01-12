Merritt to warm up next week

Bone chilling temperatures are sticking around in Merritt — at least for one more day — but a warmer weather is in the forecast.

Environment Canada has extended its extreme cold warning for the Merritt area. Temperatures overnight plunged below -30 degrees Celsius, and the cold weather is expected to persist through Friday morning.

The temperature in Merritt as of noon today was -26 with the wind chill and Thursday’s high is forecasted to be -18 degrees, with temperatures dropping to -30 overnight once again.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to frost bite and hypothermia.

Homeless people outdoor workers, people living in poorly insulated homes, infants, seniors and those with certain medical conditions — such as diabetes, and diseases affecting nerves and blood vessels — are at a greater risk for frost bite and hypothermia, according to Environment Canada.

Watch for cold related symptoms and complaints which include shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, arrhythmias, colour change of finger and toes, pain, numbness and tickling sensation in extremities.

If you experience these symptoms when exposed to the cold, move indoors to get warm.

Environment Canada is also reminding the public to wear clothing appropriate for the weather. Synthetic and wool fabrics provide better insulation and some synthetic fabrics are designed to keep perspiration away from your body which keep you dry.

Dress in layers with a wind resistant outer layer, which you can remove layers if you get too warm. Wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf in cold weather, and be sure to cover your nose to protect it. If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose heat faster when you’re wet.

Environment Canada is now forecasting temperatures to be about -8 degrees, warming up to the zero degree mark by Monday.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada and report severe weather,send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #BCStorm.