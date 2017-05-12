Merritt woman accused of skating away after setting home on fire

By: Tim Petruk (KTW)

A Merritt woman accused of setting her drug dealer’s home on fire before fleeing on a pair of Rollerblades will have to wait until next week to find out if she will be granted bail.

Melanie Griffiths is facing one count each of arson and uttering threats stemming from incidents earlier this week in Merritt.

Court heard the 30-year-old was spotted by Merritt police fleeing a house fire on Wednesday.

“She was rather distinct in that she was on Rollerblades,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said in Kamloops Law Courts on Friday.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread. Duncan said it burned some cedar siding and tar paper near the front of the home.

The home’s owner, Robert Smith, told police Griffiths was responsible, court heard. Smith claimed Griffiths had threatened to burn his house down two days earlier and a Merritt Mountie reportedly saw Griffiths fidgeting with a lighter prior to the blaze.

“Officers then took steps to track Ms. Griffiths down and placed her under arrest,” Duncan said. “It appears this was over a drug deal. Ms. Griffiths is an addict and, Crown can’t confirm this, but according to Ms. Griffiths, Mr. Smith is a drug dealer.”

Defence lawyer Don Campbell said he hopes to have a solid bail plan in place by Tuesday, when Griffiths is slated to return to Kamloops provincial court.