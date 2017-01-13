Locals honouring memory of Ty Pozzobon

What started as a way for Merritt minor hockey teams to honour the memory of local bull rider Ty Pozzobon, who passed away at his home Monday (Jan. 9), is quickly gaining a lot of traction.

Rhonda MacDonald and her husband Wayne have known the Pozzobon family for years, and both are involved in Merritt minor hockey — Rhonda manages the midget rep team and Wayne coaches the bantams.

“Wayne said minor hockey should do something for Ty because he played minor hockey,” said Rhonda.

Pozzobon was a starting goaltender during his midget rep hockey days.

She suggested they create some helmet stickers for their two teams.

The image on the sticker consists of a man riding a bull with Ty’s nickname “Pozzy” at the bottom.

MacDonald made the first batch of stickers at home on her computer for the teams and posted about it on Facebook, which led to a lot of interest in the stickers from other people.

At the suggestion of a friend, MacDonald is also collecting donations from the stickers and sending the money to the Rider Relief Fund — the organization which the Pozzobon family has requested donations be sent to in lieu of flowers.

Rider Relief provides financial assistance to athletes — bull riders and bullfighters — injured in the competitive sport of bull riding.

“The [Merritt] Centennials got a hold of me this morning — they’re wearing them on their helmets [in their home game on Jan. 13],” said MacDonald, adding that she’s also filled a request for 20 stickers from the Merritt RCMP.

“And they’re not only wearing them, they’re all collecting money and giving it to Rider Relief,” she said.

MacDonald said that in two days she’s printed 600 stickers and has just 70 left.

“I’ve sent some to Alberta — sent them in the mail today,” she said.

MacDonald said it’s times like this when the town comes together.

“It’s pretty heart-warming what our little town does in the face of tragedy. We’re all feeling helpless right now, and [this is] a little something that everybody can do,” she said.

MacDonald said donating to Rider Relief in memory of Ty is a great way to show their support for the family.

MacDonald also said she informed Ty’s mother, Leanne, about the stickers yesterday.

“She said it’s really appropriate that they’re on helmets, because everybody rides with Ty,” MacDonald told the Herald, struggling to fight back tears.

“With [Merritt] being a small town, everybody knew Ty and everybody was proud of him,” she said. “We just thought we’d [make them] up for our two teams, and obviously it struck a chord with people,” she said.

To make a donation to the Rider Relief Fund visit www.riderrelief.org.

To inquire about receiving a sticker by donation contact Rhonda Prier MacDonald on Facebook.