Merrittonians show support for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

“The fact is that a terrible crime has taken place and people are suffering greatly — wives, children and friends who have to carry on. How can we stop the violence?” said Crossroads Community Church member Paul Fairfield in response to the fatal shootings that occurred at a Quebec City mosque last month.

“Gandhi said ‘the weak will never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.’ Martin Luther [King Jr.] said ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that’” he went on to tell about 25 people who gathered at the Crossroads Community Church on Tuesday (Feb. 7) to show their support for the victims of the shooting.

Multiple people expressed their sorrow for the loss of life, kind words of loving one another and a moment of silence at the gathering earlier this week.

Crossroads church member Norma Boone told the Herald the vigil had healing qualities for her as she is grieving the passing of another member of their congregation.

“And I’m just identifying that hurt I feel right now with what happened to those folks in Quebec,” she told the crowd that gathered on Tuesday, trying to fight back tears. “However long they lived it was too short.”

Boone told the Herald she’s thankful people were able to carve time in their day to attend the vigil in support of the victims.

“It shows we’re not all a little island to ourselves, and we can get together and share a common concern,” said Boone.

Merrittonian Denis Prescott attended the vigil, and told the Herald he felt it shows people still have compassion for each other.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 29), a gunman stormed a mosque in Quebec City and opened fire on men who were attending prayer, killing six and wounding 19 others.

The suspect, Alexandre Bissonette, has been charged with six-counts of first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.