Merrittonians victorious at the Sun Peaks Spartan Race

A courageous group of Merritt athletes took on the great Spartan Race at Sun Peaks Resort on the weekend and came away victors.

The annual event — one of many held world-wide each year — sees participants complete a gut-wrenching cross-country course of hill and dale strewn with challenging obstacles that include mud, ropes, climbing walls, weights, barbed wire and even fire.

No fewer than seven competitors with past or present ties to the Nicola Valley completed the appropriately-named Spartan Beast — a torturous 30-kilometre ramble up and down three of Sun Peaks’ formidable mountain slopes, with 30 obstacle stations en route. The survivors included Beast veterans Kevin Black, Mark Nendick, former Merritt resident Chris Goddard, and first-timer Adam Ware. They finished the race in approximately six and a half hours.

Black, Nendick and Goddard are all veterans of the Spartan races. Goddard has even accomplished a trifecta – completing a Spartan Sprint, Super and Beast in one calendar year.

Black said that this year’s Sun Peaks’ Beast was the toughest course he’s ever raced with the three separate mountain climbs and descents. “I should have done more running in my training. My quads really paid the price,” he added.

Black was full of admiration for Ware, who was tackling his first Spartan event ever, and was the top finisher of the four in six hours, 27 minutes and 13 seconds.

Outdoing all four male athletes was former Merritt resident Jodie Peachey, who now lives in Kamloops. The 22-year-old Merritt Secondary School graduate and ex-gymnast destroyed the Beast in an outstanding time of five hours, seven minutes and 33 seconds. She placed first in her age group.

Also taming the Beast was the mother-step-daughter duo of Merritt Herald publisher Theresa Arnold and Roxanne Mikita. They completed the ordeal in a little under nine hours.

It was Arnold’s first-ever experience with a Spartan race, Mikita’s second. Arnold was understandably delighted with her accomplishment.

“When I first saw the map of the course, I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I really didn’t believe I could do the whole thing. Surprisingly, I felt pretty good after it was all over. A few bruises from the obstacles, but the legs were fine. I can see myself doing it again next year.”

Conquering the Spartan Sprint (five kilometres, 20 obstacles) was the eight-member Raise the Bar fitness team from Merritt. Led by Shealynn MacVicar and Ariel Swayze, the group of ladies has been meeting regularly for the last three months in preparation for the Spartan Race. In the past, the Raise the Bar team has done other challenge events, such as the Rugged Maniac in Cloverdale and Foamfest at Sun Peaks.

“We just wanted to bring a fun form of fitness training to town, and create new friendships,” said MacVicar. Her business has a Facebook page. “We’re currently meeting one a week at Diamond Vale School. Our next planned event is Femsport in Kamloops in May.”