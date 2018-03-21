Merritt’s (dancing) man in the mask

Merritt’s man of mystery is no crime fighter — but he does want to make the world a better place.

Twenty-year-old Josiah Rogers began taking his boombox to the pedestrian path near the intersection of Voght Street and River Ranch Road in December, and has spent “about an hour” every day since dancing on the corner.

Rogers, an aspiring DJ who uses the stage name Jaguar Raves, typically dances with a Guy Fawkes mask on — though he said he has many different masks he’d like to try out.

Drawing inspiration from artists like the Blue Man Group, Rogers said he hopes to bring a smile to people’s faces and inspire more people to take to the streets and dance.

Reception has been mostly positive, he added, and he’s had at least a few people join the impromptu street dance party.