Merritt’s Fader perfect behind the wheel

There’s a reason they call him the ‘Silver Fox’. And it’s not just because of his full head of gray hair.

When it comes to stock car racing, Merritt’s Bill Fader is about as clever and savvy as they get. He proved that on the weekend, going a perfect eight-for-eight in the eight-cylinder bomber class at the Merritt Speedway.

Fader began each day by topping the field in the time trials, then followed that up with wins in the five-lap dash, the 10-lap heat and featured 30-lap main events. No easy feat considering the fastest qualifier always starts at the back of the field.

The 61-year-old Fader has called the Nicola Valley home since 2005. Prior to that, he lived in the Lower Mainland, where he was always involved in cars and some sort of racing. He acted as crew chief for his brother, Jim, who now also calls Merritt home.

The Fox went behind the wheel himself in 2009, and he has never looked back, quite literally. His current ride, a 1980 Chevy Malibu, sports the moniker ‘My mind is always racing.’

There were several other multiple-race winners on the weekend. In the busy four-cylinder bomber class, Pinantan Lake’s Tim Fowler went six-for-six on the track after being edged by a pair of Logan Lake racers — Terry Mockford and Sean Dandy — in the time trials.

In street class competition, Penticton’s Warren Hubick won four out of six races; the other two going to season-long rival Angela Klassen from Kamloops.

The über-competitive hobby class saw veteran-racer Jake Mills from Merritt set the fastest one-lap time each day, and win the 30-lap feature on Sunday.

Dennis Smith from Kamloops and Merritt’s Tom Parsons also had three wins apiece in the hobby class.

Stepping onto the podium for the first time was rookie driver Kim Whitteker from Milner, B.C. with a third-place finish in Sunday’s street main event.

Back behind the wheel for the first time this season was Challen Hughes, who has moved back to Merritt from Penticton. Hughes is currently building a Pontiac Cutlass for next year’s racing season. On Sunday, Hughes drove the Pontiac Fiero owned by Brad Gillis. Ironically, Hughes had to race against The Fox, who is helping Hughes build his new car for next year.

There were a couple of hard-luck stories at the Merritt Speedway on the weekend. Dan Smith from Kamloops had victories taken away from him twice coming out of the final corner on Sunday, as a little too much enthusiasm caused him to crash on both occasions — just metres short of the finish line. To add insult to injury, one of Dan’s last-second losses was to his brother, Dennis.

The next weekend of fun-filled, action-packed stock car racing at the Merritt Speedway takes place on the September 17 and 18 weekend.