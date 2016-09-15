Merritt’s Michele Pinel and Beauty have an eventful August

Merritt equestrian rider Michele Pinel and her 11-year-old Holsteiner warmblood mare Beauty didn’t let the heat of summer slow them down. The rider-and-horse combination teamed up for two very successful finishes at three-day event competitions held in the month of August.

On the Aug. 12 to 14 weekend, Pinel and Beauty placed third out of field of 21 in the starter division at the Campbell Valley Horse Trials in Langley. In sixth place after the dressage phase, the pair rode clear in both cross-country and in show jumping to move up three spots and claim the bronze medal.

“I need to work on my dressage, and get Beauty to move more springy and lively,” said Pinel, who manages the Purity Feed store in Merritt. “As for cross-country and show jumping, [Beauty’s] amazing. She’ll jump anything.”

Two weeks later, the twosome was back at it, competing at the Island 22 Horse Trials in Chilliwack. Sixth again after dressage, Pinel and Beauty managed to move up two places this time to fourth after cross-country and show jumping in the field of 12 horses and riders.

“We would have placed third again, but a few time faults on the cross-country set us back,” said Pinel. “There was a maze out on course that kind of slowed Beauty down a bit.”

Pinel doesn’t have any more three-day events planned for this season, however, she and her horse did compete this past weekend in Princeton, along with a number of other Merritt participants, including several Nicola Valley 4H Club members. Watch for a write-up soon in a future edition of the Merritt Herald.