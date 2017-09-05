Was that a meteorite that raced across the B.C. Interior’s sky?

by Kamloops This Week

A streaking flash of red raced across the Kamloops skyline Monday night, dropping behind Mount Paul as it left a red glow in its path.

In Nelson, similar sightings were reported, though eyewitnesses there posted on social media the speeding ball of light was followed by what sounded like a sonic boom.

What appeared to be meteorite lit up the Kamloops sky at about 10:15 p.m., filling the clear, black space with a deep red glow as the projectile headed in a northeast direction.

Social-media sightings have been reported from the western U.S. and, in B.C., Kamloops, Merritt, Osoyoos, Nelson and Vancouver Island. There have also been sightings reported in Alberta.

Widespread reports of possible Meteor explosion in Nelson area. Bright light and delayed sonic boom! — Grand Forks SAR 16 (@GFSAR16) September 5, 2017

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek was in Nelson when he felt what seemed similar to a power surge, followed by streetlights ‘shorting out’ at the same time.

“Then, to the East, I saw a reddish fire streak in the sky, headed north” Skrepnek told the Castlegar News.

Initially he said he heard nothing, but about a minute later a massive sound — similar to a rolling thunderclap occurred across the valley, for about five seconds.

“It all happened quite quickly, I didn’t see any ground contact,” he explained.

Reports on social media indicate the possible meteorite hit ground in the West Kootenays near Nelson.

Woaaahhh!!!!! Just saw a Meteor fly over #NelsonBC and felt the sonic boom! — Melanie Larocque (@MennieLarocque) September 5, 2017

So was that a meteor or should we all get in our bunkers? #fireball #fireinthesky https://t.co/6GkR437eGu — Shannon S. (@MizShannonS) September 5, 2017

The video below was captured on a security camera by Jacquie McKay in Bridge Lake, which is about 90 minutes north of Kamloops, along Highway 24.

Twitter user Rafael Pern posted this image of what is believed to be a meteorite that raced across the B.C. sky Monday night.