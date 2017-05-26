MFR extinguish fire in RV

A fire gutted an RV this morning, at the corner of Parker Drive and Gillis Crescent in Merritt. Fire rescue crews responded to the blaze, and had the fire extinguished relatively quickly — though a plume of smoke was visible over the city.

Merritt Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson told the Herald the fire began in the motorhome and spread to a power pole and mailbox.

“BC Hydro came and de-energized and grounded the power line so we could extinguish the pole which was on fire,” said Tomkinson.

He said the cause of the fire is unknown at this point, but it isn’t considered suspicious in nature.

“We’ll do our fire cause investigation, but there might be interest from the insurer as well to send their own investigators,” Tomkinson said.

He told the Herald someone was pulling the vehicle out of a driveway when the fire began and no injuries were reported.

About seven firefighters responded to the blaze which broke out at about 7:30 a.m. this morning.