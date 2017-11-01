MFR extinguish Halloween grass fire

Members of Merritt Fire Rescue (MFR) were kept busy on Halloween night putting out a grassfire that sparked in Diamond Vale.

Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson said nine firefighters responded to the intersection of Bann Street and Thorpe Road at about 8:47 p.m. last night to extinguish the flames.

“The fire didn’t spread much larger than about 20 feet by 50 feet in size, mostly due to the moisture content in the fuel itself, which is just standing grass,” said Tomkinson. “We were able to easily control it.”

While it’s unclear what started the fire, Tomkinson said there were some fireworks in the area, which may have been the cause.

“No one actually witnessed anything, but that’s what we surmise. There was nothing we could determine otherwise,” said Tomkinson.

Aside from the fire, MFR didn’t respond to any other Halloween related calls.