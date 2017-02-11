MFRD extinguishes trailer fire

A family of four has been displaced after their home went up in flames tonight (Feb. 11).

The Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to the Riverside Mobile Home Community on Houston Street this evening just before 9:30 p.m., extinguishing a fire that gutted a trailer.

Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson told the Herald the fire is under control, and the four residents of the mobile home were not harmed. He said he’s not sure at this time if any of the family members were in the trailer when the fire started.

“Crews entered the structure [initially] and searched to ensure nobody was inside and they’ve knocked [the fire] down and are just doing mop-up right now,” said Tomkinson.

He said emergency social services been called in to help the family find a place to stay, offering up to 72 hours of disaster relief.

Both MFRD and BC Ambulance responded to the scene. About 20 firefighters responded accompanied by three fire engines.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.