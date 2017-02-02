MFRD investigating, but car fire not deemed suspicious

A fire that spread from the engine of a parked car to the outside of a house was quickly extinguished yesterday (Feb. 1).

The Merritt Fire Recue Department (MFRD) responded to a home in the 2400 block of Irvine Avenue at about 11:05 p.m. last night.

The fire appeared to have started in the engine compartment of the vehicle — which was parked in a driveway — and the flames spread to some siding and the garage door of the house, Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson told the Herald.

“The fire’s still under investigation, but it’s not deemed to be suspicious,” Tomkinson said. “It could be a mechanical or, in this case, maybe even an electrical failure with the block heater, but we don’t know at this point.”

Tomkinson said most of the car fire was extinguished by the occupants of the house and some helpful neighbours prior to MFRD’s arrival.

“Firefighters had to mop up and check for extension [of the fire] in both the vehicle and the house,” Tomkinson said.

He said residents used snow to put out the fire.

There were no injuries to any of the residents or firefighters in this incident, Tomkinson said said.

Firefighters were on scene for about 50 minutes, Tomkinson said.