MFRD receives life saving equipment from health care auxiliary

It’s a perfect gift for the fire department.

The Nicola Valley Health Care Auxiliary donated $2,500 to the purchase a new automated external defibrillator for the Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD), which replaces an older, discontinued version.

“This is just more modern technology, and it’s the same model that BC Ambulance carries,” said Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.

The new Life Pak 1000 defibrillator replaces one of four Life Pak 500s the fire department has at its disposal.

The new defibrillator does the same job as the old one, but it was important to update from the discontinued model.

“They’re out of date models,” Tomkinson said. “We couldn’t find replacement batteries, and they weren’t being supported by the manufacturer anymore, so if there were any issues with respect to software or what not, it couldn’t be repaired.”

During a routine check this year, it was discovered that one of the defibrillators was malfunctioning, and the manufacturer didn’t repair or supply replacement parts for that device anymore. However, thanks to some funds from the Merritt Legion and the Elks Lodge, as well as the reallocation of some dollars in their 2016 budget, the fire department was able to replace it.

To replace a second, they’d need to call on the community once more.

Enter the Nicola Valley Health Care Auxiliary.

President Betty Doberstein said the auxiliary raised the money for the defibrillator through dollars accumulated from sales at the group’s thrift shop.

“Dave sent us a letter asking us if we would be able to help out. He didn’t ask for the whole donation, just if we could help out money wise, and we thought we would just do the whole thing,” Doberstein said.

MFRD is now using new dispatch software that sends them to more first responder calls, making it critical to have this type of equipment.

“We’re going to a lot more cardiac arrests and chest pain calls than we ever have before,” he said.

Tomkinson said he’ll be looking to have at least one more defibrillator replaced in next year’s budget, but would welcome another community organization’s assistance to replace it earlier.

“We would not say no,” he said.