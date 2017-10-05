Midget reps set to host turkey tournament

The Merritt Tracker Sports midget rep Jr. Centennials kick off the local minor hockey league season in fine fashion this weekend with their annual Thanksgiving Icebreaker tournament.

A total of six out-of-town teams will be taking part, including Kerry Park, North Island, West Vancouver, Trail, Aldergrove and Coquitlam.

Each team will play four preliminary games on Saturday and Sunday, prior to the championship round on Monday.

Twelve of the tournament games will be played at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena; the other three are at the Shulus arena (see schedule on the right).

This year’s Tracker squad is being coached by Zach Wright, Payton Schaefer and Tyler Wowchuk. All three are former Merritt midget rep players who went on to play junior hockey.

Going into the weekend, the Tracker team had a full complement of 19 players (two goalies, seven defenseman and nine forwards). Twelve members of the team are returnees.

One of the returnees, Mack Stead, starred as the team’s goalie last season. He will be playing a forward position this year.

The Merritt team has a couple of players from surrounding communities: Liam Kelly and Casey Baker from Logan Lake, and Jayden Simon from Spences Bridge.

The Tracker team has had just one exhibition game prior to their tournament this weekend. On Sept. 30, they defeated Kelowna 6-4.