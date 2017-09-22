Miles lands in Logan Lake

The City of Merritt’s former corporate officer has found new work not far from the Nicola Valley.

Melisa Miles, who resigned from her position at the end of July, has been hired by the District of Logan Lake in the same role.

She fills the district’s director of corporate affairs position which was vacated in June. Her duties include working with Logan Lake’s council, chief administrative officer (CAO) and staff to achieve the direction set out in the district’s strategic plan. Miles is also responsible for pursuing economic development opportunities, and ensuring good governance and effective leadership, stated a press release from the District of Logan Lake.

“I’m very excited to be here and part of a small community again,” Miles told the Herald.

Miles was the Director of Corporate Services for the City of Merritt for the past two years. Prior to that she fulfilled a range of duties for the Village of Silverton, including chief election officer, deputy corporate officer and chief administrative officer.

“We are very fortunate to find a candidate with Ms. Miles’ experience and knowledge. She complements the team nicely and we’re excited to have her join us in pursuing the numerous opportunities that will benefit the district for years to come,” said District of Logan Lake CAO Randy Lambright in the press release.

Although Miles has a new job in a new town, Merrittonians can still find her around town as she’s still living in Merritt.

The City of Merritt’s management team currently has two vacant positions.

The municipality has yet to hire a new director of corporate services to replace Miles and is still without a superintendent of public works. Darrell Finningan left that position four months ago after 17 years withy the city to take a similar job with School District 58.