Milk recall issued in British Columbia
A number of Agropur Cooperative-produced brands of milk are the subject of a recall issued Thursday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
The CFIA recall advises that “Agropur Cooperative is recalling Island Farms, Lucerne and Natrel brand milk products from the marketplace due to the potential presence of harmful extraneous material.”
Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below, the release goes on to state.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the milk, and the recall was triggered by the company, according to information on the CFIA website.
Contaminated products can be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.