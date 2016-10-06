Mill closure dominates city’s minister meetings at UBCM

Merritt city council was in Victoria this past week for the annual Union of BC Municipalities convention (UBCM), which was dominated by talks of the impending Tolko mill closure.

An impromptu meeting on day one with the Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills, Shirley Bond, focused on moving forward as the closure approaches.

“It was a good meeting, but [there were] a lot more questions than there were answers,” said Coun. Mike Goetz.

Coun. Linda Brown told the Herald via email that minister Bond’s transition team — which is assisting soon to be out of work Tolko employees — is also helping council seek a grant from the Rural Dividend fund to help with the transition process.

Applications for this fund are being accepted until Oct. 31 and while the $100,000 the city can apply for won’t stretch very far, Brown told the Herald it’ll be a good start.

What that money will be used for is still unknown, Brown said.

Tolko senior general manager of Lumber Troy Connelly told the Herald last month that the company’s logging operations will continue as normal in the Merritt TSA, but the wood will be shipped to other mills in the southern Interior to stabilize those operations.

Goetz said council told Thomson that some people in the Nicola Valley will likly be upset with the shipping arrangement, however, Thomson told council his hands are tied, and there’s nothing he can do about those logs leaving the community.

“Under the rules that are there, the company with the license can do whatever they want with those logs,” Goetz said.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard told the Herald that the Tolko mill closure was the number one topic of discussion with Premier Christy Clark, and felt the meeting with her went well.

While premier Clark and minister Bond didn’t provide council with any assurances of specific supports, they assured council they would be readily available to them, Goetz said.

“Being a fluid situation, you really don’t know what you need until you need it, so we’ve been assured that if something comes up and we need to get a hold of the premier or one of the ministers that we simply call up and say what we need or arrange a meeting,” said Goetz.

Goetz said the city wants to figure out what impacts from the Tolko closure it can help mitigate.

“With the mill closure, almost everything [at UBCM] was focused on that. Very little was focused on anything else,” Goetz said.

With Clark, council also made mention of winter highway conditions.

Last year a local group led by the mayor started a petition for better winter highway maintenance in the area surrounding Merritt.

Goetz said they asked the premier to monitor highway maintenance more closely and ensure the job is getting done.

In the meeting with the premier, council also met with the assistant deputy minister of health.

He said the city is looking for the province to provide six mental health beds, and a detox facility in Merritt along with the ability to offer ultrasound at the Nicola Valley Hospital.

“We want detox beds and then we want mental health beds, because addiction is considered a mental health issue,” Goetz said.

A meeting with Justice Minister Suzanne Anton was cancelled before the week began, Goetz said.