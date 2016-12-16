Mill officially closed, but employment opportunities still available

It was a time for goodbyes at Tolko today as employees gathered for a farewell lunch marking the sawmill’s official closure.

Announced back in September, the closure leaves many of the mill’s 203 employees out of work, but a few of them have been relocated within the company.

Troy Connelly, Tolko’s senior general manager of lumber, told the Herald that the company has offered 29 employees jobs at their other mills in a variety of positions, and 11 people have accepted those offers to date.

“We did talk to over 150 employees about what their interest would be in transferring, relocating or working elsewhere after the closure,” said Connolly.

“A lot of people elected to not leave the community,” he said.

“We had opportunities, we talked to people about them, and if they were willing to relocate and had a skill set, we certainly tried to do that,” he said.

Come April, the company expects to have 20 to 30 job openings at their other operations and will host a job fair in Merritt sometime in January for those positions.

“Although the mill is closed, we’re still actively working with the employees that are looking for work,” Connolly said.

Those mill workers who have yet to find a new job elsewhere will not have their benefits extended beyond the end of the month as they continue their search.

“We’re going to follow our contractual obligations, which we negotiate in good faith with the union,” Connolly said.

“Any other thing outside of severance will be concluded today,” he said.

Marty Gibbons, United Steelworker Local 1-417 president, said the union asked for a six month extension of health benefits to help ease the transition for workers, but the company refused.

Full-time union employees will receive severance of 10 days pay for every year worked, however casual employees will receive no such compensation.

Connolly confirmed that all of the mills other full-time, non-union employees will receive some sort of severance package.

“The severance process we’re working through with our staff employees is going to be fair and equitable. I’m not going to go into the details because individual people will be treated individually and differently,” said Connolly.

Approximately one third of employees are eligible to receive an unreduced pension, he told the Herald.

In a press release issued back in September, Tolko stated that a lack of timber supply following the province’s reduction to the annual allowable cut (AAC) led to the decision to close the Merritt mill.

Connolly said the company is very grateful and impressed by the professionalism of the Merritt employees during these last three months since the closure was announced.

“Keeping the mill running as well as they did and as safely as they did over these past 12 weeks — which has been a very difficult time — is a testament to their character and dedication,” Connolly said. “These are really good people and this was not an easy decision for us.”