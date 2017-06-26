Million-dollar health research grant largest ever at TRU

By: Kamloops This Week

Thompson Rivers University has received its largest health research grant ever thanks to the Canadian Institute of Health Research — $1 million that will fund studies into First Nations and Indigenous health issues.

TRU will now be home base for an international network of Indigenous health researchers led by Rod McCormick, B.C. Regional Innovation Chair in aboriginal health. The network includes experts and mentors in Canada, Australia, Fiji, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga and the U.S.

“If you’re going to work in Indigenous health, you should have knowledge of traditional healing,” McCormick said. “This network won’t train investigators to be traditional healers, but it will provide them with the opportunity to learn about traditional healing.”

TRU president Alan Shaver said McCormick’s network is a big get for the university.

“I am humbled and honoured that he and his outstanding colleagues from nine other countries chose TRU to host the international component of Canada’s Indigenous Mentorship Network,” he said.

“This is an important step towards cultural competency on the path to reconciliation.”