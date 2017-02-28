Minimum wage boost in September

Workers earning minimum wage will see a 50-cent an hour boost to their bottom line in September.

The province said the increase is part of a pledge made in May last year. The minimum rate increases to $11.35 an hour.

The new rate is comprised of an annual inflation-linked increase of 20 cents an hour along with an addition 30 cents.

B.C.’s liquor server minimum wage will also increase by 50 cents to $10.10 per hour.

Rates for live-in support workers and farm workers will see a proportionate increase to their basic rates.

The minimum wage in B.C. was raised to $10.85 cents from $10.45 last September.

When excluding those who are self employed there were 93,800 B.C. employees earning the minimum wage last year out of a workforce population of just under two million people, according to the The Ministry of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training.

The Ministry also states that the percentage of employees earning the minimum wage declined from 7.5 per cent in 2012 to 4.8 per cent in 2016.

Irene Lanzinger, president of the B.C. Federation of Labour, said the increase isn’t enough to address the plight of low wage workers in the province.

“We need a $15 an hour minimum wage that will lift 500,000 low-wage workers in B.C. out of poverty,” Lanzinger stated in a press release, noting the fact the Alberta government is working to have a $15 mimumum wage in place by 2018.

She said that a rate of $11.35 still leaves a minimum wage worker in an urban centre more than $4,000 below the poverty line.

BC NDP leader John Horgan has committed to implementing a $15 an hour minimum if elected in the upcoming provincial election.

—with files from Kamloops This Week