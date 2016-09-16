Minimum wage rises across B.C.

A raise for minimum wage workers doesn’t go far enough, says the president of BC Federation of Labour (BCFED).

Effective yesterday, anyone earning the least amount of dough per hour in B.C. just got a 40 cent raise, bumping the wage up to $10.85 per hour and the liquor server minimum wage to $9.60.

But BCFED president Irene Lanzinger says that won’t address the issue of workers living below the poverty line.

“We really think the government needs to do more to address the issue of low wage workers,” Lanzinger said.

BCFED is campaigning for a $15 minimum wage in B.C., which it says would put a single person working 35 hours per week just above the poverty line in cities such as Vancouver.

“There are hundreds of thousands of workers working for wages less than $15 an hour,” Lanzinger said, noting these people are working well below the poverty line.

By this time next year, the province will increase the minimum wage once more to at least $11.25 and the liquor server minimum wage to $10.

According to the BCFED, as of Oct. 1 this year B.C.’s new minimum wage will be the eight highest in Canada behind the Yukon, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island at $11 per hour, Ontario at $11.40, Alberta at $12.20, the Northwest Territories $12.50 and Nunavut at $13.

Alberta’s NDP government is aiming to have a $15 per hour minimum wage in place by 2018.

In setting the minimum wage, the provincial government wants to strike a balance between making sure all British Columbians can share in the province’s success while not impeding businesses’ ability to grow, said B.C.’s Minister of Jobs Shirley Bond in a press release.

A Merritt business owner, who did not wish to have his name published, said that the raise to the minimum wage hurts profits, and even a modest raise of 40 cents can add up for businesses with a lot of minimum wage workers.

“Sales aren’t going up per se just because minimum wage goes up,” he said.

He said he thinks raising the minimum wage also puts pressure to raise wages across the board as employees earning more than the minimum would expect to have their wages increased as well.

He also said he thinks that a $15 minimum wage would only lead to business owners increasing prices.

Local sous chef Tom Horne doesn’t earn minimum wage, but told the Herald he was dismayed by the fact that the news just means that his wage is now closer to the minimum.

Lanzinger said she doesn’t think it’s right to complain about earning closer to the minimum wage if the minimum wage goes up.

“Our goal in the BCFED is to lift all workers up to better wages and benefits, because that produces greater equality in our society,” she said.

“Don’t get me wrong, if I don’t look at it from a business perspective as an owner, I think it’s the right thing to do because the cost of living has obviously gone up for everybody,” said the Merritt business owner.

“I wouldn’t want to be making minimum wage and trying to make a living that’s for sure,” the owner said.

There are about 93,700 people in B.C. earning minimum wage, 57 per cent of whom (53,600) are between the ages of 15 to 24, according to the provincial government.