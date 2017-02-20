Ministry of Transportation to review Coquihalla closure

The Ministry of Transportation is reviewing their response to the closure of the Coquihalla Highway earlier this month, aiming to make improvements in areas they can control.

Back on Feb. 9, the highway was closed between Merritt and Hope at about noon due to freezing rain and multiple motor vehicle incidents. By 4 p.m., the decision was made to reopen the road as traffic congestion had been cleared and Highways 1 and 3 – the only other ulterior routes between the southern Interior and the Lower Mainland — were closed due to avalanche fears.

However, a second, unexpected bout of freezing rain that night led to more accidents that closed the road again just a couple hours after it was reopened to travellers. The closure resulted in an estimated 1,000 vehicles being trapped on the highway overnight.

The highway reopened the afternoon of Feb. 10, however it was déjà vu that evening as multiple motor vehicle accidents closed the Coquihalla Highway to close in both directions overnight, leaving many motorists trapped in their vehicles overnight once again.

Mike Lorimer, Ministry of Transportation regional director for the Southern Interior, told the Herald the ministry is now reviewing the decisions made that weekend with its staff and highway maintenance contractor to determine if they were the right ones at the right time.

“I think one area we will be taking a look at is the traffic management when we reopened the highway,” Lorimer said, noting part of the review will be to look at whether or not there’s a better way they could have funnelled cars off the highway.

“At the end of the day, a big issue with the second closure was to do with the sheer number of trucks and the congestion,” Lorimer said.

Lorimer said the priority overnight was trying to get passenger vehicles through in both directions. Trucks were held back for fear they might jackknife and cause more blockages, he told the Herald.

Coquitlam resident Jaime (who did not wish to give her last name) was driving with her family that Thursday to Kelowna when she got caught in traffic between Hope and Merritt.

She said there appeared to be a lack of communication when it came to moving cars through.

“Just the semis were told to stay put and all the cars could have gone around [them], but, of course, there’s no communication, so a lot of cars were staying put because they saw the semis staying put,” she said.

“There may have been another blockage a further bit back, but from where we were you were able to maneuver [around the semi-trucks],” she told the Herald.

Lorimer said the process of finding out what went wrong and how to improve is already underway.

“We’ve already started. We’ve asked out guys to write down things they saw that went well, things that could have been improved, and then sit down as a group to go through it,” he said.

The BC NDP Transportation critic Claire Trevena told the Herald the ministry needs to put measures in place to prevent people from travelling in that type of weather.

“It must have been appalling for the people who were stuck out there,” said Trevena.

Lorimer said “it is a fine line” in highway management between unnecessarily closing a highway and keeping it open.

“Either way you can have some challenges,” he said. “You got people trying to get to get to medical appointments, get to family vacations … so keeping the highway open is always a priority for us. It’s really about finding the balance. If there’s a way to reach a better balance, that’s what we want to come out of this with,” Lorimer said.

City to review communication in emergency situations

The City of Merritt’s emergency management team intends to discuss how to improve communication when emergency situations arise in the wake of the Coquihalla Highway closures.

Sky McKeown, emergency program co-ordinator for City of Merritt’s emergency management team was on hand the two nights the highway was closed.

He said he opted not to call in emergency social services to open the Merritt Civic Centre as a reception centre for stranded motorists as most people were content in waiting out the closure.

“No one at any time said ‘I need immediate assistance,’” said McKeown.

“As crappy of a situation as it was, there were a lot of people who were taking it light hearted saying ‘you can’t beat Mother Nature,’” he said.

On the first night of the closure McKeown did, however, opt to request that the Greyhound bus station open up as a shelter, which it did, accommodating about 50 people from two buses bound for Vancouver.

“They were on tables, chairs, watching movies on their electronic devices, sleeping upstairs and downstairs and the showers were open and clean, and they had access to food and beverages,” said McKeown.

McKeown went around the city to inform stranded motorists that the bus station had been opened as a shelter space, and to see if they needed any assistance.

McKeown said no motorists on the highway were addressed.

“You start going into other jurisdictions [if you do that],” he said.

He said he estimates there were about 80 to 100 vehicles idling in Merritt the first night and about 40 to 60 the second night.

The Herald also observed about 30 semi-trucks packed into the Wagon West Travel Plaza that Thursday afternoon.

Unlike Thursday, Highway 3 was open on Friday night while the Coquihalla and Highway 1 were both closed to the Lower Mainland.

McKeown said the emergency management team will review its current procedures for informing people of services available in emergency situations. The team will also look at what other communities use.

He said one idea could be to set up Facebook and Twitter accounts, or alerts on the city’s website to reach more people when potential emergencies happen.