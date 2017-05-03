Ministry urges caution around Nicola Lake, river

A wet April and a rapidly melting snowpack has resulted in higher-than-normal water levels at both Nicola Lake and Nicola River for this time of year, prompting the provincial government to issue a warning about potential flooding in Merritt.

“In response to the relatively wet April conditions and melting snowpack, Nicola Lake levels have been rising for the past 15 days. The current weather and streamflow forecasts indicate a warming trend over the entire Nicola River watershed that will result in a significant rise in snowmelt rate and therefore river flows,” stated a press release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations on May 3.

The water level at the lake is currently a metre below the point where nearby home owners can expect to see flooding in the landscape areas around the lake, and water levels are expected to continue to rise.

The release also stated that “Residents next to the lake should expect some shoreline flooding. The public is advised to prepare for possible flooding of low-lying areas by moving equipment and other assets from these areas to higher ground, where possible.”

The ministry also warned that during periods of high flow on the Nicola River, the banks may become unstable and be prone to sudden collapse.