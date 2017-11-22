MINOR HOCKEY REPORT: Bantams set to host tourney in Merritt

Bantam Rec

Both Merritt bantam rec teams — Alpha Design (AD) and Murray GM (MGM) — will be busy this weekend, hosting six visiting squads in a three-day tournament that begins on Friday and runs through until Sunday (see schedule below).

The two local sides prepped for the tournament by playing each other on Saturday, with Murray GM edging Alpha Design 2-1. Scoring for the Murray team were Tryton Bose (from Wyatt Smith) and Hayden Ellis (from Hanna Ellingsen and Semiah Oppenheim).

Replying for the Alpha squad was Jayden Etchart (unassisted).

On Sunday, the Murray GM team travelled to Lillooet and came away with a convincing 13-0 win.

Merritt goal scorers were Sajjin Lali and Sebastian Myram (both with hat tricks), Wyatt Smith (2), Oppenheim, Robert Sterling, Bose, Ellingsen and Ellis. Assists were awarded to Lali (3), Bose (2), Oppenheim and Korben Blachford.

Earning both wins in net, including the shutout over Lillooet, was Bryce Garcia.

Peewee Rec

Merritt’s two peewee rec teams squared off in a weekend thriller on Saturday. The Ultimate Hockey & Skate Ltd. team scored three unanswered third-period goals to battle back from a two-goal deficit and win 5-4 over Joco Transport.

Scoring for the Ultimate side were Wade Rauch with a hat trick, Owen Bateson and River Anderson. Assists went to Kolton Wekking (2), Maya Starrs, Bateson and Lucas Dixon. Replying for the Joco squad were Colton Ferris (also with a hat trick) and Simon Cisco. Rae Bassett and Cisco were given assists.

Netminders in the game were Victoria King and Linden Munson for the Ultimate team and Jacob King for Joco.

Midget Rec

Merritt and Clear-water midget rec teams played a pair of excellent games on the weekend with only five minor penalties called over the course of 120 minutes of hockey.

Although the NVIT-sponsored Jr. Cents lost both games to the visiting Ice Hawks, by scores of 6-2 and 3-2, it was not for lack of effort. Most noteworthy was the tremendous play of Merritt goalie Troy Holmes.

Cents’ scorers in the two games were Anthony Michel (2), Nicholas Willey and Jorja Thormoset. Picking up assists were Ashton Krushelnitzsky (2), Michel and Hope Smith.