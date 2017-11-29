MINOR HOCKEY REPORT: Merritt plays host to atom tournament

Atom Rec

The spotlight will shine on atom rec hockey this coming weekend as the local LNB Jr. Cents play host to seven out-of-town teams in a three-day tournament taking place at both local arenas on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Visiting squads will be attending from Abbotsford, Chilliwack, West Kelowna, Kam-loops, Princeton, Cloverdale and Aldergrove. A complete schedule of games is published below.

Bantam Rec

Merritt’s two bantam rec teams placed fourth and seventh in their home tournament on the weekend.

The Murray GM Jr. Cents finished with a 2-3 record following a narrow 4-3 loss to Kamloops in the bronze medal game. Their other defeats came at the hands of Penticton (4-2) and Kamloops (5-1), while they were victorious over Langley C5 (6-0) and Hope (7-1).

On the other side of the draw, the Alpha Design bantams went winless until their final outing — a 6-3 victory over Hope. Additional losses came against Penticton (7-1), Langley C1 (7-4) and Aldergrove (9-3).

Murray GM point getters on the weekend were Sebastian Myram (six goals), Sajjin Lali (3g, 3a), Brodie Sterling (2g, 3a), Spencer Nagata (2g, 2a), Robert Sterling (2g, 1a), Wyatt Smith (1g, 2a), Cassie Smith (1g, 1a), Korben Blachford (1g, 1a), Mariska Wekking (1g) and Hayden Ellis (1a).

Getting on the scoresheet for the Alpha Design crew were Cameron Nicholls (3g, 1a), Graycin Nicholls (1g, 3a), Taylor Nicholls (3g), Connor Kaboni (2g, 1a), Bianca Cavaliere (2g), Cortez Charters (1g, 1a), Zach Dixon (2a), Connor Ashley (1g), Taylor Shackelly (1g), Arwinaya Johnny (1a) and Jayden Etchart (1a).

Aldergrove won the tournament, defeating Penticton 5-4 in the championship game.

Peewee Rec

Two goals and an assist by Noah Lara paced the Joco Transport peewees to a 4-2 win over Ultimate Hockey & Skate in an all-Merritt showdown on Sunday. Other Joco scorers were Brysen Pinyon and Simon Cisco. An assist was awarded to Isaac Asselstine.

Finding the back of the net for Ultimate were Tristin Harasym and Wade Rauch, assisted by Owen Bateson.

On Saturday, the Joco team travelled to Lillooet and came away with a 3-2 victory. Cisco, Asselstine and Brooke Gray took care of the scoring for the Jr. Cents.

Jacob King picked up both wins in net for the Joco Transport team.

Midget Rep

The Tracker Sports-wear midget reps avenged an earlier 11-5 loss to Chase with a 5-3 win on Friday night in Chase.

Connor Ouellet paced the Tracker attack with a hat trick, while Anthony Tulliani and Marco Camastro each scored once. Assists were awarded to Darius Sam (2) and Liam Kelly.

Picking up the win in net was Colton Macaulay (above), who had spent the previous weekend in Invermere acting as the backup goaltender for the Junior B Columbia Valley Rockies of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

Other Games This Weekend

Saturday

12:15 p.m. Peewee Rep vs N. Okanagan (Shulus)

2:30 p.m. Midget Rep vs Lillooet (Shulus)

Sunday

8:45 a.m. Midget Rep vs Lillooet (Shulus)

11:15 a.m. Bantam Rec 2 vs Lillooet (Shulus)

1:15 p.m. Peewee Rec 1 vs Lillooet (Shulus)