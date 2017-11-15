MINOR HOCKEY REPORT: Merritt teams face-off in hometown tourney

Peewee Rec

Merritt’s two peewee rec teams finished seventh and eighth in their own eight-team tournament on the weekend. The pair of hardworking local squads were simply no match for a sixpack of powerhouse opponents from the Lower Mainland.

After both Merritt teams went winless in the round robin portion of the tournament, they met in the ‘D’ final early Sunday morning. It was Joco Transport that prevailed, 6-2, over Ultimate Hockey & Skate Ltd. Scorers for Joco were Simon Cisco (3), Colton Ferris, Gregory Miller and Ella McKeown. Replying for Ultimate Hockey were Tristan Harasym and Wade Rauch.

A special shout out goes to the battle-weary Merritt goaltending twosome of Jacob and Victoria King (no relation) who saw lots and lots of pucks on the weekend.

Also deserving of a special mention are the young Merritt minor hockey referees who officiated the majority of the tournament games and did a tremendous job under very difficult and challenging conditions.

Peewee Rep

Plenty of rubber found the back of the net as Merritt’s Ramada peewee reps outgunned Vernon 13-7 in a regular league game played at the Shulus arena on Saturday.

The visitors scored the first three goals of the contest, but Merritt roared back with nine unanswered of their own to lead 9-5 after 40 minutes.

Point getters for the Ramada team were Jalen McRae (one goal, six assists), Karson Peat and Lucas Schmid (three goals, three assists each), Gavin Shackelly (two goals, two assists), Brayden McRae Chillihitzia (two goals, one assist), Korben Stamp (one goal, one assist), Carter Shackelly (two assists), along with Eva Galbraith, Austyn Streek and Glen Newman (one assist apiece).

Bantam Rec

Led by Cameron Nicholls five-point effort (three goals, two assists) and the shutout goaltending of Manjot Panghli, the Merritt Alpha Design bantams defeated 100 Mile House 9-0 on Sunday.

Other Merritt scorers were Taylor Shackelly (2), Taylor Nicholls, Connor Ashley, Blake Klassen and Cortez Charters. Assists went to Shackelly, Ashley, Beau Paterson, Jayden Etchart, Zach Dixon and Graycin Nicholls.

Games This Weekend

(all games in town unless otherwise stated)

Saturday

11:00 a.m. Novice Rec vs Logan Lake

12:15 p.m. Atom Rec vs Logan Lake

2:00 p.m. Peewee Rec 1 vs Peewee Rec 2

3:45 p.m. Bantam Rec 1 vs Rec 2

4:00 Midget Rec vs Clearwater (Shulus)

Sunday

9:30 a.m. Midget Rec vs Clearwater