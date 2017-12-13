- Merritt kids playing catch-up when it comes to literacyPosted 18 hours ago
MINOR HOCKEY REPORT: Midget reps shine against undefeated Ice Hawks
Atom Development
The Fountain Tire atoms swept a pair of weekend home games against Revelstoke on the weekend.
Soren Anderson’s late third-period goal was the difference on Saturday as the Merritt team edged the visitors 6-5. Other Merritt scorers in the first game were Cooper Harrington, Landon Weimer, Luke Sowpal, Cayden Bergstrom and Carson Mouland.
In the second game, Merritt held 1-0 and 3-2 period leads en route to their second win of the weekend. In a remarkable coincidence, it was Weimer, Sowpal, Bergstrom, Mouland and Sorenson scoring again — in the same order as the first game!
Picking up assists in the two outings were Gavin Mouland (4), Will Hubbard (2) and Weimer.
Evan Sterling picked up both wins in net for the Merritt atom development team.
Peewee Rec
The Joco Transport peewees battled Chase mightily on Sunday, but came out on the losing end of a 12-4 score.
Merritt marksmen were Isaac Asselstine (2), Simon Cisco and Noah Lara. Awarded assists were Cisco, Logan Fraser, Colton Ferris, Brooke Gustafson, Brysen Pinyon and Rae Bassett.
Midget Rep
The Merritt Tracker Sportswear midget reps handed the Clearwater Ice Hawks their first loss of the season in gaining a split of their weekend doubleheader.
Saturday, netminder Colton Macaulay backstopped his Merritt team to a 5-2 victory over the Hawks. Scoring for the Tracker team were Marcos Camastro (2), Liam Kelly, Tyler Mosley and Mack Stead. Assists went to Tanveer Bansi, Travis Simon, Justin Tighe, Anthony Tulliani, Connor Ouellet and Kelly.
On Sunday, the Hawks scored four times in a span of 10 minutes of the second period to win the rematch 8-4. Merritt goal getters were Camastro with a hat trick and Braeden King. Assists were credited to Ouellet, Tulliani, Leif Ellingsen and Macaulay.
Games This Weekend
(all games in town)
Saturday
11:15 a.m. Peewee Rec 2 vs Clearwater
1:00 p.m. Atom Dev. vs Kamloops
Sunday
11:00 a.m. Midget Rec vs 100 Mile