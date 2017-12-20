- Family learning to adjust to life in MerrittPosted 5 hours ago
MINOR HOCKEY REPORT: Midget reps split the difference in Seattle
Midget Rep
The Tracker Sportswear midgets won two and lost two to finish fifth overall at a three-day tournament in Seattle on the weekend.
The Merritt team opened with an impressive 7-1 victory over the Tacoma Rockets on Friday. Scoring for the Jr. Cents were Tyler Mosley (2), Nick Anscomb, Mack Stead, Connor Ouellet and Casey Baker. Colton Macaulay picked up the win in net.
The Tracker team fell 6-0 to the Portland Jr. Winterhawks in their second outing on Saturday morning, and 4-1 to a tier 1 team from Coquitlam later the same day. The lone Merritt goal scorer was Mosley.
In the battle for fifth and sixth on Sunday, the Jr. Cents scored twice in the third period to edge the Everett Jr. Silvertips 5-4. Putting the puck in the back of the net for the Tracker side were Liam Kelly (2), Justin Tighe, Marco Camastro and Ouellet. Jayden Simon earned the victory between the pipes.
Midget Rec
The NVIT midget rec team from Merritt lost 8-1 to the 100 Mile House Jr. Wranglers on Sunday. The lone scorer for the Jr. Cents was team captain Ashton Krushelnitzky.
Peewee Rec
The Joco Transport peewee rec squad competed hard, but lost both of its weekend games. On home ice Saturday, the peewee Jr. Cents fell 8-0 to a strong Clearwater Ice Hawks team. Sunday, the score was much closer in Ashcroft as the Joco side was edged 4-3 by the home side. Merritt scorers were Brysen Pinyon, Sophie Sterling and Colton Ferris. Assists were given to Rae Bassett and Brooke Gustafson.
There will be no more minor hockey until the new year.