MINOR HOCKEY REPORT: Murray GM bantams battle at regional champs
After emerging victorious in the battle of Merritt, the Murray GM bantam rec squad was off to Lillooet to compete in the regional championship against the top teams in the Interior from March 17 to 18.
The Merritt squad began the regional championships with strong showing against Lillooet, coming away with a 6-2 win. Trying to ride the hot start into their afternoon game, Merritt faced off against played Salmon Arm and ended with a 2-2 tie.
On Sunday morning, Merritt played West Kelowna in a hard fought, back and forth game. Though Merritt scored the first goal of the game, West Kelowna came back late, scoring two goals to take the W. Later that day, Merritt played Penticton which ended in a 2-2 tie, with Ivy Smith getting the tying goal for Merritt.
Merritt’s final game was Monday morning vs. Lumby — the team to beat in the tournament. Merritt played hard but ended up in an 8-2 loss, with Merritt goals from Tryton Bose and Sebastian Myram.
Goalie Bryce Garcia was rock solid in goal for Merritt throughout the weekend.
The coaching staff is very proud of the effort put forth by the team this season, and wanted to give a shout out to the parents for their contributions over the season to make this a great year of hockey.