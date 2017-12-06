MINOR HOCKEY REPORT: Ultimate Hockey’s peewees impress in high scoring affair

Peewee Rec

Merritt’s Ultimate Hockey & Skate peewees skated to an exciting 6-5 win over Lillooet on Sunday.

Wade Rauch was a scoring machine for the Ultimate side netting five goals. Owen Bateson had the other Merritt marker. Assists were awarded to Maya Starrs (2), Kolton Wekking (2), Lucas Dixon, River Anderson, McKenzie Manning and Bateson.

Victoria King picked up the win in net.

Midget Rep

The Merritt Tracker Sportswear midget reps hosted Lillooet in a weekend doubleheader at the Shulus arena. Scores were 9-0 Saturday and 9-3 on Sunday.

Merritt scorers in the two games were Marco Camastro (5 goals, 1 assist), Justin Tighe (2g, 4 a), Liam Kelly (5 g), Darius Sam (1g, 2a), Casey Baker (3a), Travis Simon (3a), Connor Ouellet (1g, 1a), Tanveer Bansi (1g, 1a), Braeden King (1g, 1a), Atrayu Johnny (2a), Dylan Stirling (1a), Nicholas Anscomb (1a), Anthony Tulliani (1a) and Tyler Mosley (1a).

Merritt netminders Jayden Simon and Colton Macaulay picked up one win each between the pipes.

Games This Weekend

Saturday

12:15 p.m. Atom Dev. vs Revelstoke (Shulus)

1:45 p.m. Peewee Rec 1 vs Chase (NV Memorial)

3:30 p.m. Peewee Rep vs Salmon Arm (NV Memorial)

3:30 p.m. Midget Rep vs Clearwater (Shulus)

Sunday

9:45 a.m. Midget Rep vs Clearwater (NV Memorial)

11:45 a.m. Peewee Rec 2 vs Chase (Shulus)