- City takes over control of Merritt arenaPosted 6 hours ago
- Merritt city council weighs in on provincial pot rulesPosted 6 hours ago
- Merritt opts-in to tourism networkPosted 7 hours ago
- B.C. Premier John Horgan vows clear referendum questionPosted 1 day ago
- B.C. to review 2017 flooding, wildfire seasonsPosted 1 day ago
- Dry Gulch bridge reopened to trafficPosted 2 days ago
- Surplus decreased as B.C. wildfire, ICBC costs risePosted 2 days ago
- Fraser Basin Council to receive $25,000 from City of MerrittPosted 5 days ago
- Council to consider protected reserve status for city-owned islandPosted 5 days ago
- City of Merritt left with another vacant positionPosted 6 days ago
MINOR HOCKEY REPORT: Ultimate Hockey’s peewees impress in high scoring affair
Peewee Rec
Merritt’s Ultimate Hockey & Skate peewees skated to an exciting 6-5 win over Lillooet on Sunday.
Wade Rauch was a scoring machine for the Ultimate side netting five goals. Owen Bateson had the other Merritt marker. Assists were awarded to Maya Starrs (2), Kolton Wekking (2), Lucas Dixon, River Anderson, McKenzie Manning and Bateson.
Victoria King picked up the win in net.
Midget Rep
The Merritt Tracker Sportswear midget reps hosted Lillooet in a weekend doubleheader at the Shulus arena. Scores were 9-0 Saturday and 9-3 on Sunday.
Merritt scorers in the two games were Marco Camastro (5 goals, 1 assist), Justin Tighe (2g, 4 a), Liam Kelly (5 g), Darius Sam (1g, 2a), Casey Baker (3a), Travis Simon (3a), Connor Ouellet (1g, 1a), Tanveer Bansi (1g, 1a), Braeden King (1g, 1a), Atrayu Johnny (2a), Dylan Stirling (1a), Nicholas Anscomb (1a), Anthony Tulliani (1a) and Tyler Mosley (1a).
Merritt netminders Jayden Simon and Colton Macaulay picked up one win each between the pipes.
Games This Weekend
Saturday
12:15 p.m. Atom Dev. vs Revelstoke (Shulus)
1:45 p.m. Peewee Rec 1 vs Chase (NV Memorial)
3:30 p.m. Peewee Rep vs Salmon Arm (NV Memorial)
3:30 p.m. Midget Rep vs Clearwater (Shulus)
Sunday
9:45 a.m. Midget Rep vs Clearwater (NV Memorial)
11:45 a.m. Peewee Rec 2 vs Chase (Shulus)