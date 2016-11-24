Minor hockey roundup: Asseltine nets four en route to win

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps managed to finish second at an eight-team tournament in Osoyoos on the weekend. Their only loss was a 9-4 defeat at the hands of a Chilliwack tier 2 team in the championship game on Sunday.

To get to the gold-medal game, the Merritt peewees beat Portland 8-2, Port Coquitlam 11-2 and West Kelowna 9-2 in round robin play, and upset Salmon Arm’s tier 2 squad 4-3 in double overtime during semi-final action.

Pointgetters for the Merritt peewees were Max Graham (21G, 9A), Lucas Schmid (7G, 8A), Jalen McRae (5G 2A), Rylan Falcone (1G, 3A), Karson Peat (1G, 2A), Preston Laupitz (1G, 1A), Gracie Graham (2A), and Austryn Streek, Cortez Charters and Carter Shackelly (one assist each).

Holding the fort in net for the Ramada peewees were Manjot Panghli and Nate Willey.

Atom Recreation

Led by Isaac Asselstine’s four-goal performance, the LNB house atoms won a thriller against Ashcroft on Nov. 12 by a score of 5-4. Merritt’s other goal, his first of the season, was scored by Ty Jackson, with an assist from Brooke Gustafson.

The LNB squad wasn’t quite as fortunate on Nov. 19, losing 5-1 to Lillooet, a team that had a deep bench and three overage players. Asselstine had Merritt’s lone goal, with help from Ezekiel Thuveson.

Bantam Rep

The Murray GM bantams, with only 12 skaters, went winless in their home tournament on the weekend, losing all four of their games and managing only five goals in total. Team manager April Garcia said the lads played their hearts out, but four games in two days with such a short bench was just too much to overcome.

The tournament final proved to be an exciting game, with Kamloops winning 4-3 in a shootout.

Atom Development

The Fountain Tire atom development team hosts a six-team tournament this weekend, with games Saturday and Sunday at both local arenas.

The host squad plays its round-robin games at 7 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. All three games are at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.