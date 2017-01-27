Minor hockey roundup: Bantam reps busy in January

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps split their pair of road games on the weekend.

Saturday, the Jr. Cents fell 10-3 to North Okanagan in Enderby. They rebounded on Sunday to down Kamloops 7-2.

Max Graham led all Ramada scorers with three goals and four assists, followed by Lucas Schmid (3g, 4a), Robert Sterling (2g, 3a), Rylan Falcone (2g, 1a), Jalen McRae (2a) and Brayden McRae Chillihitzia (1a).

Bantam Rep

The Murray GM bantam reps have been busy these last two weekends.

On Jan. 14 and 15, they hosted North Okanagan and Kamloops and came away with a win, 6-3, and 3-3 tie. This past weekend, the team was in Revelstoke for a doubleheader, and lost 4-1 and 9-0.

The points summary for both weekends sees Braeden King with three goals and an assist, Atrayu Johnny (2g, 2a), Sajjin Lali (2g), Casey Baker (1g, 1a), Caleb Brackett (1g), Matthew Newman (2a), Anthony Michel (1a), Leif Ellingsen (1a) and Divaan Sahota (1a).

This Weekend

Highlighting a very busy weekend of minor hockey locally is a two-day, five-team novice tournament at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Guest teams are from Ashcroft, Hope and Lilloet.

Merritt’s Team Red has games on Saturday at 8:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 2:30 p.m., and on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Merritt’s Team White plays on Saturday at 8:15 a.m., 12 noon, and 3:45 p.m., and on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.