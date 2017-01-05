Minor hockey roundup: Bantam reps go the distance

Just two teams sent in game reports the week before the Christmas break.

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps traveled to West Kelowna on the Dec. 17 weekend for the team’s final tournament of 2016.

The Merritt peewees defeated Squamish 18-3 and Okotoks, Alberta 7-1, but lost to Kelowna 4-3 and a tier 2 side from Cranbrook 7-3.

Merritt point-getters at the tournament were Max Graham (11 goals, 10 assists), Lucas Schmid (7g, 3a), Robert Sterling (4g, 6a), Brayden McRae Chillihitzia (4g), Jalen McRae (2g, 2a), Carter Shackelly (2g), Gracie Graham (1g, 3a), Preston Laupitz (6a), Karson Peat (3a), Austyn Streek and Wyatt Smith (one assist each).

Nate Willey and Manjot Panghli stood strong in net all weekend.

Bantam Rep

The Murray GM bantam reps scored a pair of late third-period goals, but were edged 4-3 by a visiting team from the North Okanagan on Dec. 18.

Merritt’s Casey Baker opened the scoring in the first period. North O tallied the next four goals in a row, before Sajjin Lali and Divaan Sahota made things interesting in the late stages of the game.

Merritt assists went to Matthew Newman (2), Lali and Braeden King.

This Weekend (Jan. 7 and 8)

All minor hockey games will be played at the Shulus arena this weekend.

Saturday

9:30 Bantam rec vs Logan Lake

11:30 Peewee female vs Kamloops

1:15 Midget female vs Chase

3:15 Bantam rep vs Kamloops

Sunday

11:00 Midget rec vs Lillooet

1:00 Midget rep vs Chase

3:15 Peewee rec vs Lillooet