Minor hockey roundup: bantams’ big bench battle for the win

Goals by Tryton Bose, Clinton Kaboni and Brodie Sterling paced the Merritt City Furniture bantam recreation team to an exciting 3-2 victory over the Thompson-Cariboo Warriors on Saturday. Assists went to Kaboni and Hope Smith, while Troy Holmes picked up the win in net.

“It was a bit of a nailbiter,” said head coach Ray Lang, who has an oversized roster, with 21 registered players on the team.

“They’re a good group,” said Lang. “We have pretty good speed, and the passing is really improving. It’s one of the best skating teams I’ve ever coached.”

The City Furniture team had a tougher time of things on Sunday, losing 11-1 in Chase.

“[Chase is] really strong,” said Lang. “They pretty well crushed everyone last year in peewee.”

Merritt’s bantam rec squad plays in Logan Lake this coming Saturday, and then hosts Chase on Sunday at the Shulus arena at 2:30 p.m.

Midget Rep

The host Tracker Sportswear midget reps lost both halves of a weekend doubleheader against Clearwater, by scores of 4-3 and 6-3.

“We played well at times,” said Merritt head coach Zach Wright, “but the guys have to learn to play the full 60 minutes.”

In Saturday’s one-goal loss, Tracker scorers were Tyler Mosley (2) and Dreydon Thomas, with assists awarded to Bailey Tomkinson (2), Dorian Billy, Anthony Tulliani, Nick Anscombe and Justin Tighe.

Mosley and Thomas also tallied on Sunday, along with Liam Kelly. Assists went to Tighe (2), Tomkinson and Mosley.

Bantam Rep

The Murray GM bantam reps travelled to Osoyoos for a three-day tournament on the weekend. The team went 1-3 in their four games. Losses were to Coquitlam, South Okanagan and Chilliwack, while the win, 4-3, came against Cloverdale.

Goal scorers for the Merritt bantams were Jayden Story (2), Sajjin Lali, Casey Baker, Atrayu Johnny and Divaan Sahota. Assists went to Garret MacDonald (2), Caleb Brackett, Leif Ellingsen, Matthew Newman and Johnny.

“It’s tough for our short bench (11 skaters and two goalies) to keep up with these larger centres, but they played their hearts out,” said team spokesperson April Garcia. “It’s going to be huge development year with lots of ice.”

Peewee Rep

Max Graham’s eight-goal performance and Manjot Panghli’s stellar goaltending paced the Ramada peewee reps to a convincing 15-3 win over 100 Mile on the weekend.

Other Merritt scorers were Brayden McRae-Chillihitzia (2), Jalen McRae (2), Lucas Schmid, Wyatt Smith and Robert Sterling.

Assists were given to McRae-Chillihitzia (5), Schmid (4), Austyn Streek (2), Cortez Charters, and Graham.

The peewee reps host Kamloops on the weekend; the two teams battled to a 6-6 tie in their last meeting.

Atom Development

After losing their first three league games, the Fountain Tire atoms have rebounded to win their three most recent outings, against Revelstoke, Sicamous and the Kamloops female peewees. In those three victories, 11 different players chipped in with goals, while rookie Lucas Dixon was outstanding between the pipes, making some incredible saves to keep his team in the games.

“Our players are having fun working as a team, and having so many players contributing to the play,” said head coach Mike Mouland. “They’re coming to the arena with great attitudes, and starting to realize what we are working on in practice transfers to game play.”

Midget Female

The Joco Transport midget girls team lost both of their weekend games, 3-2 to Penticton and 6-1 against Kelowna. Merritt scorers were Tierra Sterling (2) and Chloe Stockwell, with assists by Stockwell, Bianca Cavaliere and Kerragan Selman.

This weekend, the female midget and peewee teams host a tournament, with visitors coming from Kamloops, Chase, Surrey, Langley and Penticton.

The midgets play their round-robin games at 4:45 p.m. Friday and 8:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Tolko peewees play at all three of their games on Saturday, at 7 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. All six preliminary games take place at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.