Minor hockey roundup: Barnes’ trick leads Joco midgets to big win

Midget Rep

The Tracker Sports-wear midget reps got four goals from Tyler Mosley and a pair by Liam Kelly in an 8-7 victory over Chase on Saturday. Other Merritt scorers were Darius Sam and Travis Sterling.

Eric Lalonde picked up three assists, while singles went to Sam, Sterling, Travis Simon, Baley Tomkinson, Marco Camastro and Connor Ouellet.

The winning netminder was Holden King.

Midget Female

The Joco Transport midget female team defeated the Kamloops bantam female reps 9-2 on home ice Saturday.

Madeleine Barnes paced the Joco attack with a hat trick, while Ivy Smith scored twice. Single goals came from Taylyn Ferch, Kendel Cunningham, Bianca Cavaliere and Tiara Sterling.

Smith and Sterling also picked up three assists each. Jenna Kane and Kerragan Selman both had two helpers, while Barnes and Ferch had one apiece.

Emma Ferch picked up the win in net for the Joco side.

Bantam Rep

The Murray GM bantam reps were at a tournament in Vernon on the weekend. After winning its opening game 3-1 over Sooke, the Merritt team fell to Whitehorse 6-2, Vernon 8-1, and to West Kelowna 8-3.

Tournament scorers for the Murray GM squad were Sajjin Lali (3), Matthew Newman (2), Caleb Brackett (2), Braeden King and Jayden Story.

Merritt assists went to Leif Ellingsen (2), Story, Newman, Atrayu Johnny, Casey Baker and Anthony Michel.

Bryce Garcia held the fort in net for all four games.

The Murray GM team hosts North Okanagan at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena in their final game before the Christmas break.