Minor hockey roundup: female teams split their weekend games

Both Merritt female hockey teams were in action at home on Saturday.

The Joco Transport midgets got outstanding netminding from Emma Ferch and goals by Jenna Kane, Madeleine Barnes, Kerragan Selman and Chloe Stockwell in a 4-0 victory over the visiting Lumby Stars.

Out at the Shulus arena, a very young Tolko peewee team was having a tough time with a much older squad from Kelowna. If it wasn’t for some outstanding goaltending by Kaidyn Keough, the score might have been a lot more one-sided.

It was the same story on Sunday in Penticton, as Merritt’s wee peewees were again thrashed by the opposition. The Jr. Cents had no quit in them, however, and Keough continued to battle in net.

Peewee scorers on the weekend were Mariska Wekking (2) and Eva Galbraith.

The two female teams are busy preparing for their eight-team home tournament on the Nov. 4 to 6 weekend. Look for more details in next week’s Merritt Herald.

Midget Rep

The Tracker Sports-wear midget reps played an exhibition game against Vernon on Saturday, and came out on the winning end of a 7-2 score. Seven different players tallied for the Merritt side: Anthony Tulliani, Darius Sam, Tyler Mosley, Liam Kelly, Keyton Laupitz, Travis Simon and Marco Camastro.

Assists went to Tulliani (2), Travis Stirling (2), Wyatt MacDonald, Tanveer Bansi, Connor Ouellet, Baley Tomkinson, Darian Billy and Camastro. The winning netminder was Holden King.

Bantam Rep

Despite a solid performance by Bryce Garcia in net, the Murray GM bantam reps fell 5-2 to Kamloops on Saturday. The two Merritt goal getters were Atrayu Johnny and Matthew Newman. Caleb Brackett and Casey Baker picked up assists.

The Murray GM team is off to Osoyoos for a tournament this weekend.

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps hosted Kamloops in an exhibition friendly on Saturday that ended in a 6-6 tie.

Max Graham paced the Merritt attack with four goals and two assists. Lucas Schmid and Brayden McRae-Chillihitzia scored the Ramada team’s other two goals. Schmid also had three assists. Other helpers were awarded to Karson Peat, Wyatt Smith and Carter Shackelly.

Atom Recreation

The LNB atom recreation team travelled to 100 Mile House and Chase on the weekend for a pair of road games.

On Saturday, Owen Bateson was the lone Merritt scorer in a 14-1 setback to the 100 Mile Wranglers. Sunday’s outing was much more favourable, with Merritt edging Chase 5-3. LNB scorers were Isaac Asselstine (four goals) and Owen Bateson. Both players picked up an assist, as did Riley Fraser.