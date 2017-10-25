MINOR HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Garcia closes the door on Chase

Bantam Rec

The Murray GM bantams got a hat trick from Sajjin Lali and a shutout performance from netminder Bryce Garcia in a 5-0 win over Chase on home ice Sunday.

Other Merritt scorers were Spencer Nagata and Sebastian Myram, while assists were awarded to Lali, Myram, Robert Sterling and Hannah Ellingsen.

Head coach Ray Lang said that he was very impressed with his team’s great overall effort.

The Murray GM squad hosts 100 Mile in two games this coming weekend.

Peewee Rec

The Merritt Interior Savings peewees battled to a 1-1 tie with Lillooet on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Merritt got on the board first with an unassisted goal by Colton Ferris. The visitors managed to get the equalizer at the midway mark of the third period, and that’s how the score stayed.

The Interior Savings peewees also host 100 Mile in an upcoming pair of weekend games.

Games This Weekend

(all games in Merritt)

Saturday

1:15 p.m. Atom Rec vs Logan Lake

4:30 p.m. Peewee Rec vs 100 Mile

6:15 p.m. Bantam Rec vs 100 Mile

Sunday

9:15 a.m. Peewee Rec vs 100 Mile

11:00 a.m. Bantam Rec vs 100 Mile

The Merritt Herald only reports on Merritt minor hockey games and activities that the newspaper receives information about from association and team representatives.