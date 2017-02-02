Minor hockey roundup: High-scoring Ramada peewees enter playoffs with a bye

Peewee Rep

The Ramada peewee reps closed out their regular-season schedule with a 13-4 win over 100 Mile House.

Max Graham paced the Jr. Cents’ attack with eight goals and one assist. Other pointgetters were Lucas Schmid (2g, 1a), Jalen McRae (1g), Brayden McRae Chillihitzia (1g), Karson Peat (1g), Gracie Graham (3a), Robert Sterling (2a), Preston Laupitz (2a), Cortez Charters (1a) and Rylan Falcone (1a).

Nate Willey picked up the win in the Merritt net.

The Ramada peewees finished second in the league standings, and earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They will play the winner of the Kamloops/Summerland series in round two.

Midget Rep

The Tracker Sports-wear midget reps recorded a win, a tie and a loss in their most recent trio of games.

Back on January 21, the Merritt went down to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Columbia Valley in a game played at the Civic Arena in Vernon. The lone scorer for the Tracker squad was Sunil Sahota.

On Saturday, the midget Jr. Cents battled to a 3-3 draw with Salmon Arm. Merritt marksmen were Sahota, Eric Lalonde and Anthony Tulliani.

Finally, on Sunday, Lalonde’s second goal of the game with 6:58 left in the third period proved to be the winner in a thrilling 8-7 Merritt victory over the visiting Kamloops Jr. Blazers.

Other Tracker scorers were Sahota, Justin Tighe, Keyton Laupitz, Marco Camastro, Liam Kelly and Connor Ouellet. Netminder Mack Stead recorded the win between the pipes.

This Weekend

Highlighting a very busy weekend of minor hockey locally is a one-day, six-team initiation tournament at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Saturday. Guest teams will be from West Kelowna, Lillooet, Princeton and Logan Lake.

Merritt’s Team White has games at 7:00 and 10:45 a.m., and at 3:45 p.m. Team Red’s games are at 8:15 a.m., noon and at 5:00 p.m.

Novice hockey tournament takes the spotlight